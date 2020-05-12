Liberia: Armed Men 'Terrorizing' Residents in Johnsonville Over Land - Police Launch Investigation

Johnsonville — More than 40 men armed with single barrel guns, knives and other deadly weapons are said to be on the rampage terrorizing peaceful citizens over the sale and ownership of land in the Township of Johnsonville, outside Monrovia.

The township is located on the outskirts of Paynesville City, in district # 2, Montserrado County..

For some times now, residents of the township have complained about the presence of unknown men who have been reportedly terrorizing and brutalizing some citizens claiming ownership of parcels of land in the township based upon the alleged orders of the Administrators of the late John Moore Intestate Estate, Abel Hart, Blama King and Solomon Zeo.

FrontPage Africa has gathered that the Manager of Gabby Farm, owned by the Hage's Family was recently manhandled, intimidated and arrested following a complaint filed by the Administrators of the John Moore Intestate Estate.

Manager Mohammed Kwateh was apprehended and taken to the Zone 9 police station in Jacob's Town, Paynesville for allegedly failing to appear in court.

Explaining his ordeal in an interview with FPA, Manager Kwateh disclosed that while on his way from fetching firewood in the bush on May 2, he spotted a white Sudan vehicle along with three LNP officers.

He noted that the officers later ordered his arrest after being identified by Mr. Abel Hart, who is the lead Administrator of the late John Moore Intestate Estate.

He pointed out that the LNP officers along with some unidentified men manhandled, handcuffed, kicked and slapped him several times before placing him into the vehicle.

Mr. Kwateh said he experienced bruises on his legs, hands and cuts on his mouth as a result of the situation.

He maintained that he was arrested and spent a night behind bars at the Zone 9 police station based upon a "false writ" that was allegedly issued to the police by the Administrators of the John Moore Intestate Estate.

Administrators of the John Moore Intestate Estate have filed a criminal trespass lawsuit against the management of Gabby Farm at the Paynesville Magisterial Court.

"The guys wasted six tin of oil on the ground, put pepper spray in my eyeballs, took away US$225 and 3000LD from my pocket, and my Techno phone that cost US$125. They carried me to the depot. I slept there but the next day when we went to the court, the people said it was an error. That error-you want to kill somebody for?"Manager Kwateh added.

Charles Johnson is the Administrator of Gabby Farm in the Greenland Community.

He put the cost of the damaged caused on his property at L$100,000.

According to him, the Gabby Farm which occupies about 56.5 acres of farmland produces palm, other crops, and raises livestock, was acquired since the early 1980s.

Mr. Johnson noted that the equipment used to produce palm oil was allegedly damaged when the armed men and LNP officers stormed the facility to effectuate the arrest of his Manager.

Photos and videos in the possession of FrontPage Africa show a partial damaged of crops and spilled oil on the ground at Gabby Farm in Johnsonville Township.

"These guys have a group of gang armed with single barrel guns, sticks and cutlasses terrorizing citizens. Every time they go there they will destabilize and terrorize the entire community in the name of going to do survey".

For his part, the Chairman of the Greenland Community in the township of Johnsonville disclosed that residents of the township are presently living in fear as a result of the consistent alleged firing of several rounds by unknown persons who are normally brought in the area to conduct a survey on behalf of the Administrators of the John Moore property.

Mr. James Bando named Abel Hart as the "ringleader" behind the brutalizing, intimidating and flogging of peaceful citizens residing in the township for the sake of land.

"The land dispute is between the Hage and some group calling themselves children that gave the land to Gabby farm. They (Administrators of John Moore's property) took the people to court, which we the community people welcomed; but while the case is in court, Abel Hart who is the ring leader will always come with gunmen, and most of the citizens will run away".

"Sometimes they will beat you take your phone and other valuables. People do not sleep; everybody will be awake and some people will even run away. Some people built their places already, but Abel Hart and sometimes 30, 40, 50 armed men will place people outside. If you are unfortunate, they will flog you and take away your things".

Mr. Bando vowed not to relent until the perpetrators are brought to justice to help allay the fears that have gripped residents of the township.

Fallacies and make up stories

Solomon Zeo is one of the Administrators of the late John Moore Intestate Estate.

According to him, the allegations raised against the Administrators are total "fallacies and make up stories".

He claimed that Mr. Mohammed Kwateh, the Manager of Gabby farm, was apprehended following the issuance of a writ of arrest, after him and several others claiming ownership of the property failed to honor a previous writ that was filed by the court.

"This country is a country of law; and before you do anything you have to do it in the confine of the law. That property belongs to the late John Moore. It is being headed by people who have are petitioned to administer it. It is about 500 acres and we have disposed most of it. Gabby farm has encroached on it many years ago, and so, we took our plight to the court through our senior Administrator Abel Hart".

"Mohammed Kwateh was arrested by police officers and not by civilians after the court issued an arrest order".

He denied accusations of Administrators of the late John Moore Intestate Estate hiring gangs, armed with guns and other deadly weapons to terrorize residents of the township.

Mr. Zeo maintained that only Administrator, land buyer, adjacent properties owners are spotted on the scene during the sale of land by them, adding that, "we do not need to bring people here to sell our own property".

"They sat down and make their own stories. No citizens here living in fear; this is an urban township. Right now, I'm taking case with them so that they can go and proof what they are saying. They are spoiling our reputation; they are not going to do that and go sky free".

Police launches probe

Responding to a FrontPage Africa inquiry on Monday, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Colonel Patrick Sudue disclosed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

He pointed out that officers from the Anti-robbery squad of the LNP were dispatched to Johnsonville, and met with some of the people that were being terrorized.

"The whole issue is surrounding land sales. We were told that the guys involved were usually brought by the Hart family from mainly Mount Barclay to chase the people away and then have free access to sell land that both parties are in dispute for".

IG Sudue, however assured that the police will do everything possible "to get members of the Hart family that are involved so the law will take its course".

"The Hart family should have used the court to resolve the land dispute not to take the law into their hands".

