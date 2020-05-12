South Africa: A Painful Process - Businesses Battle to Access UIF Relief

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Scant communication and a crashing website have plagued some businesses trying to access the Unemployment Insurance Fund's temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) benefit. This comes as business closures continue to threaten livelihoods under Level 4 lockdown.

Arthi Singh and her husband were forced to close their auto repair shop in Randburg when lockdown restrictions kicked in.

Like many small businesses, they struggled to pay their employees and turned to the UIF's Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for assistance.

Singh complained that when she tried to access the online application portal in late April, it was down for two days. Eventually, on the last day of the month, the site was up again and her application was submitted.

Now, it's been close to two weeks and she hasn't received word on whether the funds will be paid out.

"We have 15 staff that rely on us to pay them their salaries every month and you must remember they're also supporting their families and extended family," said Singh, who isn't the only one in this position.

Samantha Hodgson, who runs a preschool in Fish Hoek had to close her doors when schools were ordered to shut down in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

