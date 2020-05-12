Botswana: Buffalo Attacks, Wounds Nwdc Chairperson

11 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — North West District Council (NWDC) chairperson, Mr Kebareeditse Ntsogotho has been attacked and wounded by a buffalo on Sunday at Khwai.

The NWDC secretary, Mr Motlogelwa Thuso has confirmed the reports in an interview that Mr Ntsogotho, who is also councillor for Khwai/Mababe, had gone out with some relatives by the river when the incident happened on the afternoon of May 10.

He said Mr Ntsogotho had walked away from his companions when the buffalo attacked him.

Mr Ntsogotho sustained a fracture on his left thigh.

The council secretary said the companions rescued the victim by driving between him and the beast to prevent further attacks.

Mr Ntsogotho, he said, was then attended at a clinic before being transferred to Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital.

Mr Thuso said the NWDC leadership they managed to see Mr Ntsogotho this morning before he was airlifted to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown.

He said the medical doctors explained that Mr Ntsogotho was in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the North West regional wildlife coordinator, Mr Dimakatso Ntshebe said his office had not received any reports of animal or buffalo attacks.

