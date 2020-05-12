South Africa: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula Laments Seven Deaths in Durban Road Crash

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has lamented the death of seven people in a major crash on the N2 in the vicinity of Inanda Road in Durban on Tuesday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, eight people were travelling in a light motor vehicle when the accident took place at around 06:00.

"There has been a serious and tragic crash. Paramedics are still at the scene and treated one person for serious injuries," McKenzie said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

"A single vehicle somehow lost control and rolled, coming to rest on its side."

McKenzie said multiple ambulance services arrived on the scene to find the eight people trapped inside the wreckage.

They were removed using the jaws of life, but only one person survived the accident and was rushed to hospital.

7 people killed in horror KZN crash | @BraGrobbies https://t.co/UYP31lS20q pic.twitter.com/Cdeyz9NRo3-- News24 (@News24) May 12, 2020

Mbalula said the vehicle was "heavily overloaded".

"The vehicle was transporting eight passengers at the time; seven occupants died on the scene and one person sustained serious injuries. Investigations into the cause of the crash are under way."

Mbalula sent his condolences to the bereaved and has wished the injured a full recovery.

Source: News24