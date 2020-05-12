South Africa: With a Little Help From Leeches, Scientists May Have Found a Coronavirus They Don't Know. but Does It Matter?

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Blood-sucking, worm-like creatures from a remote Bornean rainforest pave the way for a rogues' gallery of viral discoveries.

An early-warning system using wild leeches as a type of "sniffer dog" seems to have flushed out a whole cast of novel wildlife viruses, a new paper by an international research team claims.

As Covid-19 soars past 3.5-million cases globally, a discovery within this trove of pathogens may be a novel coronavirus, one that would be unknown to the science of emerging infectious diseases.

Writing in a preprint study on online research forum bioRxiv, the scientists warned that this novel coronavirus could be prowling in the blood of sambar deer - an antlered Asian species heavily poached for the bushmeat trade. Led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, which worked with several European research institutions, the study has been submitted for peer review and publication.*

Over New Year, authorities had isolated SARS-CoV-2 - the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19 - at a market selling wildlife in Wuhan, China. Although many "origin" theories have been floated (some less reliable than others), the market's early cluster of environmental samples have provided the most complete, if inconclusive, forensic evidence yet....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

