Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Discharges 33 More Patients

Lagos — Lagos State on Monday discharged 33 more COVID-19 patients from isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while giving update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This latest discharge brings the total number of cases successfully managed to full recovery at the isolation facilities in Lagos to 502.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the patients, 24 males and nine females (all Nigerians), were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

He explained that 17 of the 33 patients were discharged from Onikan isolation facility, while the remaining 16 were from Eti-Osa (LandMark) isolation centres.

"We are encouraged by this trend of recoveries and we believe it will continue," he said.