Nigeria: Kano Extends Lockdown By One Week

12 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano — Kano State government has announced the extension of the lockdown imposed on the state by the presidency by one week to further combat the spread of COVID-19.

This was revealed to newsmen by the state's Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Tuesday morning, adding that "the decision was reached after due consultations with the Federal Government and key stakeholders in the health sector."

He said, "the measure is aimed at further reducing the indiscriminate person to person contact which is considered as one of the major ways of the spread of the disease."

The commissioner, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public also called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

He further called on the public to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks, and social distancing.

Initially, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the imposition of a two-week total lockdown in Kano following an upsurge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

