Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Mohammad As RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG

12 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammad Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), for an initial term of five years with effect from March 19.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF, in Abuja.

Buhari also approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus Chinoko as the Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Lagos, with effect from April 27.

Until his appointment, Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.

The President congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.

