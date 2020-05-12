Ghana: Police Bust Marijuana Cartel At Ve-Koloenu

12 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A teenager and two men, suspected to be members of a marijuana cartel operating at Ve-Koloenu in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, were nabbed by personnel of the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Regional Police Command in a dawn operation in the area last Sunday.

Two of the suspects are George Agidi, also known as (alias) Doctor, 30, and Adam Razak, 31, and the name of the third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has not been disclosed for legal reasons.

The suspects were said to be in the process of packaging the dried leaves suspected to be marijuana into compressed slabs for commercial distribution when the police team swooped on them.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday.

According to the Police Commander, a total of eight slabs of dried leaves were retrieved from the suspects in addition to seven heavy-duty car jacks and some metals used for compressing the cannabis into the slabs.

DCOP Kwateng said investigations into the case continued, and that similar operations were ongoing in other parts of the region, giving the assurance that "we will stop at nothing to prevent crime in the region".

