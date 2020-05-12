Ghana: Plans Underway to Resume GPL - Dep. Sports Minister

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto, has said efforts were being put in place to ensure Ghana's Premier League (GPL) resumes in coming days.

According to the Minister, they had been in consultations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and health officials to ascertain the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of resuming football and other sports in the country.

Following President Nana Akufo Addo's directive, sporting activities in the country have been put to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has also affected sports across the globe.

But the German Bundesliga is scheduled to resume this weekend with other countries like Hungary, Czech, Croatia, Serbia, Israel and Portugal also set for football to return this month.

Due to the development, many have questioned Ghana's approach to the situation to ensure the premier league resumes in coming days.

"Just like Germany and other countries have done following health directives, we are also doing same and certainly football would resume very soon," the Minister stated.

Speaking at the May 9 stadium disaster commemoration at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, he said, they do not want to put the lives of players and spectators in danger and therefore would resume football if they were sure it was safe to play.

"We have missed our game and players are eager to get back to what they know how to do best. However, we must be sure it is actually safe so we do not put people's lives in danger," he stated.

He urged fans to remain patient, adhere to the health directives and trust in the system as they would ensure that football resumes very soon.