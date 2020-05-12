Ghana: W/Region Records First COVID-19 Death

Takoradi — The Western Region has recorded its first COVID- 19 death as a suspected person in the Tarkwa- Nsuaem municipality, has died of the disease.

The Western Regional Health Directorate in its daily situational report (DSITREP) on Sunday, May 10, explained that the decease had underlining conditions of asthma and hypertension.

Meanwhile, 14 new positive cases were recorded at Tarkwa, Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis (STM), Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (STMA).

Total suspected cases were 659, total negative, 406, total cases pending, 201; total contacts cases listed 1,596; contact cases traced, 1,496; the report edited by the Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr Jacob Mahama, stated.

Distribution of suspected COVID-19 cases in the region shows: 52 positive cases with STM recording 16, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, 15, Nzema East and Ahanta West, six each, Effia-Kwesimintsim four, Ellembelle two, Mpohor and Prestea -Huni Valley, one each, while Wassa East, Jomoro, Wassa Amenfi East, Wassa Amenfi Central, Wassa Amenfi West scored zero each, as at Sunday.

Nine persons are under quarantine while all symptomatic cases (those showing symptoms) had been taken to treatment centres for management.

The report explained that distribution of COVID-19 cases indicated that 71.2 per cent was male while 28.8 per cent was female.

The COVID-19 DISTREP mentioned that samples from suspected cases were taken to the Regional Public Health and Reference Laboratory for onward submission to the Veterinary Laboratory in Takoradi for testing, adding that, "So far, 191 laboratory results received on Saturday, were from contacts and suspected cases."

It report said, "Surveillance is on-going at all health facilities in the region. We also conducted daily follow -ups and monitoring of travelers from affected areas, follow-ups of rumours and information from national call centre and contact tracing by affected districts with support from the region."

The team recommended lobbying strategies through the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for the establishment of an isolation centre for all COVID-19 positive cases, continuous public sensitiSation on preventive measures and daily screening of passengers at various entry points and intensified contact tracing.