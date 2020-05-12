Ghana: Odartey Lamptey - Being Named Next 'Pele' Placed Pressure On Me

12 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey says being tagged the next 'Pele' placed a lot of pressure on him to succeed as a footballer.

The ex-Black Stars forward was named the heir to Brazilian legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento's throne, following his sparkling display at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 1991, helping Ghana win the trophy in Italy.

Edson Arantes do Nasciment popularly, known as Pele, conferred on Odartey Lamptey as his successor, but after a glittering start to his career in Europe, the Ghanaian failed to reach the heights chalked by the Brazilian.

"I must admit Pele's tag gave me a lot of pressure but well it was a great honour but as I said when you are going to any team at that time, a lot was on my shoulders," he told Starr FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.

"It just wasn't easy to be the next Pele within a year or two," Odartey added.

The 45-year old played for several clubs in Europe including Anderlecht, PSV and Aston Villa before but retired after playing for Asante Kotoko in Ghana.

Lamptey played 38 times for Ghana scoring eight goals in a career that spanned over two decades.

