Ghana: We've Not Received PPE From Govt ... EC Denies Minority Claim

12 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied receiving or announcing receipt of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the government as alleged by the Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu.

"The commission finds it troubling that, the leader of the minority party in parliament will put out the information of this nature without substantiating its authenticity", a statement issued by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, EC's Acting Director of Public Relations said in Accra yesterday.

Mr Iddrisu, Tamale South lawmaker, during a press conference last week described as "absolutely troubling and shocking" that the government had supplied PPEs to EC Officials when frontline health care workers needed them.

"All these come at a time the EC's plan to begin its infamous and life-threatening registration in June this year has been exposed after a presentation the EC made to ECOWAS leaked.

"It is worth noting that the EC's timetable as presented to ECOWAS remains unknown to Parliament and opposition political parties", Mr Iddrisu reportedly said at the press conference.

Responding to these claims, the EC said the Minority Leader sought to attack the integrity and mandate of the EC as well as create an erroneous impression of the commission with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the commission, it had, since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, taken concrete steps to adhere to COVID-19 hygienic protocols spelt out by health authorities in the discharge of its duties.

"The commission takes collective decisions on all electoral processes in conformity with the country's Republican Constitution. It is therefore equally worrying that a statement will be made to suggest otherwise with the ultimate goal at tarnishing the image of key officials of the Commission", it said.

In line with Article 46 of the 1992 Constitution, the statement said the commission was independent and was not subjected to, or under the control of any person or authority in the performance of its mandate.

It reminded the public that plans were advanced for the compilation of a new Voters Register with a new Voter Management System for the upcoming 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

"The commission, however, is sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in executing its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation at the register", it said.

The EC cautioned the public to disregard any "fictitious" election timetable and other letters circulating on social media and rather cooperate with the EC for successful election.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

