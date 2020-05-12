Ghana: Self-Styled Family Head Arrested for Leading Attack On Land Developers

A self-styled family head, "Abusua Panyin", of the Adusah Family, in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra Region, who allegedly led six people to attack five people, who were working at a site near Mayera in the area, has been arrested by the police.

The family head, Bismark Nfarfo, 55, and six accomplices, currently on the run, were reported to have attacked Richard Annoh,37, and four others, with cutlasses and other deadly weapons, for developing a land at Adusah, and bolted.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the shouts for help from the victims attracted people to the scene, and they rushed Annoh, who sustained cutlass wounds on his hands to the Pokuase Health Centre.

The victim is reported to have since been discharged from the hospital.

When contacted on the issue in Accra, yesterday, the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Christopher Klomegah, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said efforts were being made to arrest all persons allegedly involved in the case.

He said Nfarfo had been granted police enquiry bail and would be put before the Amasaman Circuit Court on Wednesday, for conspiracy and causing harm.