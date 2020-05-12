Nigeria: Edo Governorship - Odubu Distances Self From Report of Okunbo, Tinubu, Oshiomhole Endorsing Candidate

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, has distanced himself from reports accusing the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, of teaming up to endorse one of the governorship aspirants in Edo State.

In a statement, Odubu said: "My attention has been drawn to a misleading story trending on the APC social media platform, casting aspersions on very prominent and highly-respected members of our society, trying to connect them with the recent happenings in our party.

"I wish to state categorically that I have no hand in this and neither did I authorise such a despicable write-up.

"Captain Okunbo, Chief Tinubu and Oshiomhole are men of impeccable character and I have the uttermost respect for all of them. Nobody should under any guise associate me with anything that would cast aspersion on their hard-earned reputations.

"For the embarrassment this might have caused them, I offer my sincere apologies. Please let it be known that the said author is not known to me neither does he have my authority to do what he did.

"I wish to state categorically that I did not authorise this piece directly or through any of my agents that was intended to cast aspersions on the integrity and highly-earned reputations of the leaders under reference.

"No doubt this write up, which is clearly false, is another attempt to paint me in bad light before these very imminent persons. May I, therefore, confidently reassure our leaders of my maximum respect always."