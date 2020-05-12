Zimbabwe: MDC Veterans Back Chamisa

12 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDCVAA) has rallied behind MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in the wake of a storm over his legitimacy as president of the main opposition.

This comes after the Supreme Court March 31 ruled the charismatic politician's rise to the helm of the party 2018 was in violation of the MDC's constitution.

The apex court went on to mandate Thokozani Khupe to lead the party pending congress within the next three months.

VAA, which consists of victims of political violence and stalwarts who have been active in the party since 1999, claims custody of the party.

MDCVAA deputy secretary general Takavafira Zhou said the association only recognised Chamisa as the legitimate leader of the MDC Alliance.

"As the MDC Veterans and custodians of our institutional memory, we reiterate our support for the MDC-Alliance under President Chamisa as the legitimate president of the MDC Alliance.

"He was given the mandate in May 2019 at the Gweru national congress and indeed with a mandate to run the affairs of the party until 2024," said Zhou.

The MDCVAA secretary said the organisation will continue to support late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy.

"The blood of our departed veterans and in particular that of our iconic founder leader, Morgan Tsvangirai will continue to water our spirit of liberty and egalitarianism," he said.

