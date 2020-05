Sudan's Ministry of Health announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday including four deaths. The country's total cases now is 1526 including 74 deaths and 161 recoveries.

The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (100), North Kordofan (20), al-Gedaref (12), Gezira (9), Sinnar (7), Kassala (5), White Nile (2), West Darfur (2) and one case in each of Central Darfur, River Nile, Red Sea and South Darfur.