Tunisia: Ghannouchi Announces That Party's Executive Bureau Has Become Bureau for Management of Current Affairs (Information Officer)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of Ennahdha movement Rached Ghannouchi, announced that the executive bureau of the party has become a management bureau for current affairs, according to Mohamed Khalil Baroumi, member of the executive bureau and information officer.

In a statement to TAP, Baroumi explained that the announcement follows the meeting of the executive bureau, pointing out that Ghannouchi is in the process of examining the composition of the next bureau which will be submitted to the Shura council according to the procedures of the internal regulations of the party.

This decision is part of "the evaluation of the work of this bureau and the interaction with the current situation," the same source said.