Tunisia: Democratic Bloc in Parliament Lodges Appeal With Administrative Court Against Delegation of Signature By HPR Speaker to His Chief of Cabinet

Tunis/Tunisia — The democratic bloc has appealed with the administrative court to annul and suspend an internal administrative decision concerning the delegation of the signature made by Speaker of the House of People's Representative (HPR) Rached Ghanouchi to his chief of Cabinet Habib Khedher for all documents that are part of his prerogatives except for documents of a regulatory nature.

According to a press release published by the parliamentary bloc on its Facebook page, this decision to delegate signature to the Chief of cabinet Habib Khedher came into force on December 7 with retroactive effect.

Members of the parliamentary bloc questioned whether the HPR Speaker's chief of cabinet had not already signed documents before the decision came into force.

The Parliamentary Bloc pointed out that Article 50 of the Rules of Procedure stipulates that the HPR Speaker can delegate some of his prerogatives exclusively to his deputies, without mentioning his Chief of cabinet.

It considers that this decision does not comply with Article 50 of the internal regulations, Decree 384 of 1975 and Decree 933 of 1989 on the organisation of the administrative departments of the HPR, in particular Article 2 thereof.

A decision was published in the Official Gazette (JORT) by the HPR Speaker on March 13, 2020, which concerns the delegation of signature to his Chief of Cabinet Habib Khedher for all documents that are part of his prerogatives, except for decisions of a regulatory nature.