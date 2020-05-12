Southern Africa: COVID-19 - SADC Puts in Place Rules On Resumption of Classes

12 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Member States of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that want to resume classes should adopt minimum and basic prevention requirements, including the provision of hygiene, water and sanitation facilities, due to covid-19.

The recommendation is contained in the Organisation's report, reached Angop Monday, urging the members to procure cleaning and screening products, as well as increase teaching staff to reduce the number of the students in the classrooms.

The document also recommends mandatory use of masks, the cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and common areas, as well as social distancing in the classrooms and on school transports.

Angola has suspended classes since last March, under the first Provisional Legislative Presidential Decree.

On 25th March the President of Republic declared the first State of Emergency in the country's history.

On the other hand, SADC recommends the members that intend to lift the lockdown rules to do so in a phased manner, without disrupting efforts to reduce covid-19 transmission.

The incidence rate continues to rise in South Africa and the DRC over the past week, but in Mauritius and Madagascar the curve appears to be stabilising.

Angola, one of the 16 member countries of the region, has 43 confirmed positive cases, of which 11 have been recovered, 30 are active and two dead.

SADC comprises Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

