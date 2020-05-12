Tunisia: Fakhfakh Participates in Videoconference Debate On Revival of Youth Facilities

Tunis/Tunisia — The revival of youth institutions and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the youth sector were the focus of a video conference debate in which Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh participated on Monday, in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Gaâloul and several young people and academics.

During this meeting, the PM heard the various proposals and solutions presented by the speakers to ensure a more effective approach in the youth sector.

On this occasion, he stressed the important place of youth in government policy calling for the need to involve them actively in political life by ensuring equal opportunities.