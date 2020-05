Tunis/Tunisia — The distribution of social aid to 120 needy families in the Bizerte-Nord delegation as part of the state's efforts to limit the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis was kicked off on Monday.

Besides, 2,200 aids in kind will be distributed in the different delegations of the governorate of Bizerte during this week, indicated President of the regional commission of fight against COVID-19 and Governor of Bizerte, Mohammed Gouider.