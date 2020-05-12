Nigeria: COVID-19 - Death Toll Rises to 32 in Kano

12 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The death toll of patients who lost their lives in Kano State as a result of the novel coronavirus complication has risen to 32.

As of the time of filing in this report, with the rise, Kano is closely after Lagos State which recorded 33 Covid-19 deaths.

A late Monday night tweet on the official twitter handle of the Kano State Ministry of Health which confirmed an additional six deaths put the total deaths recorded in the state at 32.

The Ministry also confirmed 64 new cases in the state bringing the total of positive cases now to 666.

According to the tweet, "Update on Covid-19 as at 11:45 pm on 11th May 2020, Kano State records 64 new confirmed cases, total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 666.

"13 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged, total now 63.

"Six COVID-19 deaths were recorded, total now 32. #MaskUpKano #PrayForKano," the tweet reads.

Recall that Kano State about a month ago, precisely April 11th, 2020 recorded its first index case of coronavirus when a former Ambassador, Kabiru Rabiu traveled back to Kano after traveling to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja came down positive with the novel disease.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.