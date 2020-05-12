Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Situation in Country At Centre of Working Session Mekki-Adhoum

11 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A working session was held Monday in Tunis between Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki and Minister of Religious Affairs Ahmed Adhoum focused on dialogue and exchange of views on the health situation in the country in the context of the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two ministries in order to safeguard the health and safety of citizens.

The Minister of Religious Affairs last week called on the regional directors under his department to continue to effectively implement the decision to suspend collective prayer while ensuring that calls to prayer, invocations and recitation of the Koran at fixed times are carried out.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.