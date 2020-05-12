Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Situation in Country At Centre of Working Session Mekki-Adhoum

Tunis/Tunisia — A working session was held Monday in Tunis between Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki and Minister of Religious Affairs Ahmed Adhoum focused on dialogue and exchange of views on the health situation in the country in the context of the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two ministries in order to safeguard the health and safety of citizens.

The Minister of Religious Affairs last week called on the regional directors under his department to continue to effectively implement the decision to suspend collective prayer while ensuring that calls to prayer, invocations and recitation of the Koran at fixed times are carried out.