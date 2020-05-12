Tanzania: Irrigation Farming Boosts Production, Economic Growth, Says Bahi Ded

BAHI District Executive Director (DED), Dr Fatma Mganga, said yesterday that irrigation schemes were among the major sources of revenue and the backbone of socioeconomic activities in the area.

Dr Mganga said plans were underway to set up a rice processing and packaging factory so that farmers could benefit more from their efforts through value addition.

Speaking recently during her tour of JICA Project for Capacity Development for the Promotion of Irrigation Scheme Development, Dr Mganga said the plans were underway to brand Bahi rice since many people bought products and rebranded them to show that rice was from their areas.

"We look forward to branding our rice. This will show the world that Bahi produces high class rice. We are aware that some people buy our rice and then pack it with different brand names. This is wrong and unacceptable," she noted.

She expressed the district commitment to ensuring irrigation infrastructure was renovated so that people could engage more in irrigation farming which was of paramount importance to economic growth.

Dr Mganga said they engaged farmers in planning the best practice which would facilitate the sustainability of irrigation schemes.

"Through such a meeting, we have agreed that from this farming season, farmers, will contribute one sack of rice from their produce for irrigation system maintenance and infrastructure renovation," said Dr Mganga.

She added: "We agreed to contribute 20,000/- annually for the irrigation scheme and council revenue, but after meeting on how to improve performance, it was agreed to contribute a sack of rice worth 60,000/- of which 40,000/- is channeled through an infrastructural development scheme and the remaining as council revenue."

More than 3,000 farmers have benefitted from JICA Capacity Development for the Promotion of Irrigation Scheme Development, TANCAID Project, which ends in August this year.

Speaking after touring the Mtazamo and Bahi Sokoni irrigation schemes recently, Chief Counterpart of the TANCAID programme which started in 2015 under the support of JICA, Mr Remigius Ruchomesa said the project which cost 5bn/- had been of great success.

He said the project covered more than 100 districts countrywide whereas it had increased the harvest thus improved the socioeconomic welfare of the population around the scheme.

Mr Ruchomesa said in the project area the harvest had increased from two to three tonnes per hectare before training and after capacity development training it increased to between four to six tonnes per hectare.

On the sustainability of training, Mr Ruchomesa, who is also the director of Operations Division at the National Irrigation Commission, said they had availed farmers with comprehensive guidelines.

He said the guidelines stipulated best practices to be adhered to by farmers on irrigation schemes under district development plans on how they would contribute for sustainability.

"We have made them know that the project is theirs and they have to own it. Thus, its sustainability depends on how best they will take care of it," he said.

Through the guidelines they plan a water distribution schedule, infrastructure renovation, maintenance and finance, among others.