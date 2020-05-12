Zimbabwe: Govt Distances Itself From Mutodi Remarks On Tanzania

12 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government has distanced itself from statements purportedly made by the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Energy Mutodi on measures taken by Tanzania to contain Covid-19.

The said statement, said the Government, does not reflect its position nor policy.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the Government of Zimbabwe fully respects the sovereign measures that were adopted by President John Magufuli to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

"I make reference to the message of 4 May 2020 purported to have been posted on Twitter by the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Dr E. Mutodi in which he compared the measures against Covid-19 adopted by the head of state of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

"I wish to make it clear that this statement does not reflect the Government's position nor policy.

"The Government of Zimbabwe fully respects the sovereign measures that the President of United Republic of Tanzania His Excellency John Magufuli adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19 in his country.

"Taking into account the unique domestic environment and other factors prevailing on the ground, indeed, no two individual countries have the same set of environment and conditions to warrant the adopting of a uniform response to disease outbreaks and other crises," he said.

Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe is not in competition with any member state.

"Each government is implementing policies that best suit their unique domestic environments in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The Government is working in close partnership with SADC and African Union Member States as well as with other interested international co-operating partners to fight this global pandemic. In this context, there was no basis whatsoever, to compare the policies of the two Presidents. -- ZBC News Online.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

