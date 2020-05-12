Zimbabwe: Centre Receives Over 31k Calls

Government has received more than 31 000 calls at its Covid-19 Call and Data Centre following its launch by President Mnangagwa last month.

Enquiries ranged from law enforcement agencies conduct during the lockdown, to social welfare grants and reports of possible Covid-19 patients, among other issues.

The call centre, which is located in Newlands, Harare, is a helpline that can be accessed by all Zimbabweans to get information relating to Covid-19 and any other factual Government information.

President Mnangagwa launched the centre last month and it is sponsored by Innscor Africa and Liquid Telecom.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangagwa, whose Ministry oversees the centre, described the response as overwhelming.

"Since its launch on 16 April, 2020, the response by Zimbabweans to the Call Centre has been overwhelming. To date, the centre has received a total of 31 011 calls, distributed over English, Shona, Ndebele, Tonga and other languages," said Mr Mangwana.

"From these figures alone, what has become clear to us is that the call centre has provided a convenient and effective platform for citizens who may have been struggling to access information or who need to express their views or complaints to Government."

He said issues that were being asked were varied in nature.

"The most common issue being raised by citizens is on social welfare grants. Callers are enquiring how they can access Government grants and relief funding. There are complaints against law enforcement agents who are allegedly demanding bribes from lockdown lawbreakers.

"There were also enquiries on lockdown rules and measures per level and reports of suspected Covid-19 patients. These are being directed to hotlines 2019 and 2023. There are enquiries on Covid-19 symptoms and prevention measures," said Mr Mangwana.

During the launch of the centre, President Mnangagwa expressed concern over increases, almost daily, of Covid-19 confirmed cases, a development he said, when thanking the two sponsors, makes it crucial for the corporate world to continue assisting Government in all ways possible to fight the pandemic.