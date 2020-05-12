Zimbabwe: Nursing Interviews Decentralised

12 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government has increased nurse training interview sites from three to 22 to reduce travelling costs for prospective candidates.

In addition to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Kadoma District Hospital, interviews will also be held in Bindura, Bonda, Chinhoyi, Chitungwiza, Gutu, Gwanda, Gweru, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Hwange, Karanda, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Morgenster, Mpilo, Mutare, St Annes Brunapeg, St Lukes, Tsholotsho and St Theresa Mission Hospital.

Deputy director nursing services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mrs Lilian Dodzo said only those who applied electronically for nurse training and received invitations via their mobile phones were eligible for interviews, which started yesterday and will run until Friday.

She said the interviews were supposed to have been done in March, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

