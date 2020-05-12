Zimbabwe: De Jongh Concerned With Players' Mental Health

FC PLATINUM coach, Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh, says he has put in place different strategies to help deal with his players' mental state as soon as local football is allowed back.

The country's most popular sport, along with other games, has been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The 2020 Premiership season had to be shelved when it was about to start back in March and the only feasible date for its return, as indicated by ZIFA, could be around August/September.

Though players have been training alone, at their respective homes, owing to the nationwide lockdown, De Jongh is concerned with the mental battering the players are enduring.

The Dutch trainer said it will take a lot of resources, and effort, to condition the players' mentality when football is finally allowed back.

"Thumbs up to the Government for the measures they have put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"This is a health emergency that deserves the treatment it is getting, especially in this country.

"As football people, we are fully behind the measures put in place, including the national lockdown.

"Ours is a sport that flourish with a crowd in attendance and it is prudent for the playing staff, technical personnel and spectators to be in good health.

"The priority at the moment is not football but life.

"But, with indications the league could be back in August/September, I should highlight that my main worry is on the mentality of my players.

"The most important thing in life is mental health and, for players, it cannot be over-emphasised."

De Jongh said if the CAF Champions League, which his team will be taking part in for the fourth season running, gets underway around August/September and this could even complicate things for them.

"I am one man who never worries about how tough football is. I am ready for anything but, the mental state of my players is of utmost importance to the team's success, both locally and internationally.

"We will do everything to prepare the team for the games, in terms of physical fitness, but imagine what will be going on in their minds.

"There will be fears that they will contract the virus. There will be worries they would have lost their loved ones, so many things will be playing out in their minds."

With the prospect of the games being played before empty stands, De Jongh said his players, as well as those from other clubs, will need proper mental guidance if they are navigate that unfamiliar terrain.

"Yes, you look at Zimbabwean football, there has not been many games played behind closed doors but that could be happening.

"Although there are teams in the league which do not normally play before many people, the reason will not be because people have not been allowed in.

"But, the fact that this time they would have been denied entry due to the pandemic, will also stick around in the players' minds. That will be difficult.

"We need to unite and come up with a strategy to address this whole mental issue."