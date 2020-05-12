Tanzania: Women Network Joins Battle Against Pandemic

12 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

WOMEN under the umbrella body of Network of Women in Public Service have donated protective gear against the novel coronavirus to Isanga Prison in Dodoma.

Speaking during the handover of protective gear at the weekend, the network's chairperson, Ms Beatrice Kimoleta, said they had donated the protective gear to support the government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"We have decided to join hands with the President and the government in general to combat the deadly diseases, which is troubling the whole World," she said.

She said they had decided to donate protective gear to the prison since it was among facilities, which were at high risk in terms of population.

Ms Kimoleta said the network was optimistic that President John Magufuli, the government and members of the public at large would win the battle against Covid-19, urging other members of the public to support the government in the battle against the pandemic.

She used the occasion to appeal to members of the public to observe all health measures announced by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Another network member, Ms Sakina Mwinyimkuu, noted that the network had donated the protective gear to the prison to protect the future national manpower.

"We are aware that prisoners are under rehabilitation and they are the country's future manpower. The protective gear aims at protecting warders and the prisoners," she said.

She said the donation worth 5m/- was contributed by 150 network members. What was donated included sanitisers, toothpastes, toothbrushes, toilet soap, sanitary towers and facemasks.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.