Tanzania: Women Network Joins Battle Against Pandemic

WOMEN under the umbrella body of Network of Women in Public Service have donated protective gear against the novel coronavirus to Isanga Prison in Dodoma.

Speaking during the handover of protective gear at the weekend, the network's chairperson, Ms Beatrice Kimoleta, said they had donated the protective gear to support the government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"We have decided to join hands with the President and the government in general to combat the deadly diseases, which is troubling the whole World," she said.

She said they had decided to donate protective gear to the prison since it was among facilities, which were at high risk in terms of population.

Ms Kimoleta said the network was optimistic that President John Magufuli, the government and members of the public at large would win the battle against Covid-19, urging other members of the public to support the government in the battle against the pandemic.

She used the occasion to appeal to members of the public to observe all health measures announced by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Another network member, Ms Sakina Mwinyimkuu, noted that the network had donated the protective gear to the prison to protect the future national manpower.

"We are aware that prisoners are under rehabilitation and they are the country's future manpower. The protective gear aims at protecting warders and the prisoners," she said.

She said the donation worth 5m/- was contributed by 150 network members. What was donated included sanitisers, toothpastes, toothbrushes, toilet soap, sanitary towers and facemasks.