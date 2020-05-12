Nigeria: Convert Abandoned Buildings, Schools to Isolation Centres, Govt Tells States

12 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government has urged state governments to consider using schools and abandoned buildings as isolation centres.

National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, gave the advice on Monday at the 29th joint national briefing of the PTF.

According to him, as the nation has entered the community-based transmission, states need to expand their isolation and treatment capacities to avoid being caught unprepared.

"I must emphasise the need for state governments to continue to identify spaces for isolation of persons diagnosed positive with COVID-19.

"It's important that we start considering unusual environments such as schools, academic institutions and even abandoned buildings because we definitely need to build our isolation capacities.

"You may recall that the PTF provided guidance on ensuring that at least 300 beds are made available across all states for isolating people with COVID-19 and we're so concerned that a lot of states are yet to reach that number," Aliyu said.

He said the taskforce was committed to protecting the socio-economic interest of all Nigerians all through the period of the pandemic and post COVID-19.

He said: "In particular, we'll continue to ensure the protection of health services system by collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies, we'll continue to ensure the social protection and provision of basic services including the protection of jobs, both within the formal and informal sectors, as well as encouraging multilateral collaboration with the public and private sectors."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.