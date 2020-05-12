Tanzania: COVID-19 Measures Should Be Cost Efficient

THE East African Business Council (EABC), has asked partner states to ensure measures to combat Covid-19, do not cause unnecessary cost and time burden to the free movement of goods and services in the EAC region.

"We should not discriminate or put fear or stigma to essential service providers but treat them with respect and understanding.

Mask among other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), to be given to truck drivers," noted the officials is a statement signed by eight top officials from the member countries.

Addressing the issues regarding free movement of cargo across the borders, the apex body of private sector associations and corporates appealed that there should not be put fear or stigma to essential service providers. The meeting was held online.

EABC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Mathuki said the body was trying to procure thermo-guns and masks for truck drivers to support the free movement of cargo within the region.

He said that EABC on behalf of the private sector organizations will facilitate dialogue on regional issues, particularly at the border points.

The National transport associations coordinated by the Federation of East African Freight Forwarders Association (FEAFA), should work closely with EABC to enhance information sharing in a bid to facilitate the free movement of cargo across EAC borders.

EAC partner states, development partners and the private sector have been asked to continue undertaking sensitization campaigns to the public, truck drivers, women cross border traders on Covid-19 to avoid misinformation and stigmatisation.

The partner states have also been advised to enhance security to facilitate free movement of cargo across borders in the region and truck drivers and all operators to observe the laid down guidelines on health by the respective Partner States.

Dr Mathuki said that the officials had noted that the EAC region had reported more than 1,354 cases of Covid-19 cases, acknowledged the paramount importance of protecting the health and safety of the East African people during the pandemic.

They as well appreciated the EAC heads of state for reiterating the importance of a regional coordinated approach on Covid-19 at EAC level during their presidential addresses.

"Further appreciating, the Governments of the EAC partner states for facilitating the free movement of goods and services in the region during the Covid-19 pandemic period and partnering with the private sector to curb the outbreak of Covid-19," said Dr Mathuki.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Trade Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The officials noted the EAC partner states have instituted different measures aimed to facilitate the free movement of cargo and curb the outbreak of Covid-19 in the EAC, and recommended that the states should agree and implement a coordinated regional approach on Covid-19 to facilitate free movement of cargo across the EAC region.

The document was signed by Dr Mathuki; Mr Stephen Ruzibiza - the Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Federation- Rwanda (PSF); Mr Godfrey Simbeye-the Executive Director, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and Mr Gideon Badagawa-the Executive Director, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

Others are Mr Denis Nshimirimana-the Secretary General, Federal Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture - Burundi (CFCIB); Ms Carole Kariuki-the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA); Mr Hamad Hamad-the Executive Director, Zanzibar Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Mr Simon Deng who is the Secretary-General, South Sudan Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (SSCCIA).