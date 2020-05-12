Tanzania: New Look Majaliwa Stadium Re-Opens for Matches in July

THE renovation of the Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi is going to be completed next month with the improved arena expected to change the outlook of the entire region.

The stadium which is used by the Mainland Premier League side Namungo FC, has been undergoing renovation as one way to implement club licensing requirements which among other things, demand clubs to have good facilities.

However, admiring the ongoing works at the venue recently was the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Competitions Director, Salum Madadi who said once the upgrade works are over, it will have FIFA and CAF standards.

"Let me applaud designers for coming up with a unique design which is not available at any stadium in the country and I believe that it will qualify to host FIFA and CAF organised matches.

"I have seen the dressing rooms such that you just need to finish building toilets as well as stands for the spectators to fully get the ticket of hosting international games," he said.

He, therefore, urged the concerned authorities to make sure that they take good care of the facility for of to last longer.

"Even people who come here to watch football should be encouraged to respect all the available equipment here and I am impressed to hear that you are also planning to renovate the pitch itself which is very important and I wish you all the best in your efforts to own an international arena," Madadi said.

Some of the areas which are said to be completed next month include the VIP section, dressing rooms, referees room, toilets and stands to accommodate sports men and women.

Debutants Namungo FC are fourth on the league ladder with 50 points from 28 games and have intensified their race to finish top four at the end of the season.

They have been a stubborn team especially when playing at their backyard where they managed to get most points in their played games and their past game before the league suspension was forcing Young Africans to a 1-1 draw.