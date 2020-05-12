Tanzania: Alliance FC Defend Team Director's Workmanship

ALLIANCE FC have defended the tendency of its Director, James Bwire to sit at the team's technical bench during matches saying he does so in his capacity as the team's manager.

Most coaches who left Alliance FC have been pointing fingers on Bwire saying he sometimes insult them when he is on the technical bench hence making them to work under pressure.

But, speaking via a local radio station recently, Alliance FC Acting Chairman, Stephano Nyaitati said there is nothing wrong with Bwire to sit at the technical bench because he does so as the manager of the team.

"A team manager is part of the technical bench that is why he usually sit there (technical bench) and he has been doing so ever since the team was trading in the Fourth Division League.

"His presence there symbolises that he like the club a lot and nobody should judge him wrongly because that is the way he want to live and even Azam's Said Bakhresa can opt to sit at his team's technical bench if he wishes," he said.

He then dismissed insulting claims made by Bwire to his coaches saying nobody can insult a person who is working for him to get good results.

"No coach has ever left Alliance and lodged complaints that he was not paid because we are among the few clubs in the country which respect terms and conditions available in the signed contract," said him.

He therefore urged coaches who have parted ways with the club to stop saying negative things which are not there practically while insisting that they could return at the club someday.

About the current coach Kessy Mziray, Nyaitati called him more than a coach saying he has been with the team for a longtime such that he is aware about its philosophy.

"He was there when the team was trading in the Fourth Division League and by then, he had intermediate coaching skills until he upgraded himself to reach this far.

"He knows what Alliance want that's why he has stayed at the club for such an extended.