Tanzania: Public Asked to Support War On COVID-19

12 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has called on private and religious institutions to support the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled) Anthony Mavunde noted recently that there were many groups and people who were in need of support.

He said the government alone could not reach everywhere and everyone. He said he was glad to see religious institutions and other people supporting the fight against Covid-19.

"The group needs protective gear to fight against the spread of coronavirus," said the deputy minister after receiving a donation from Dar-Ul-Muslimeen, a charitable religious organisation.

The organisation, in conjunction with W.I.P.A.H.S, donated 21m/- to Muslims from Hudda Mosque in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region, to help in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the support would help every resident, including those observing fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

For his part, Director of Dar-Ul-Muslimeen Sheikh Muslim Bhanji said his organisation had also donated 300 bags of beans, rice and sugar to support worshipers in need at Hudda Mosque in Chamwino.

He pointed out other goods donated to worshipers as bars of soap meant to be distributed to needy people.

Earlier, Chamwino Councillor Jumanne Gende expressed gratitude to the charitable organisation for the donation, urging the worshipers to use as intended.

Mosque Sheikh Juma Kemo, speaking on behalf of fellow Muslims said the donation would be used as intended, saying at least 80 households would benefit from it.

