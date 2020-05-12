Nigeria: Presidential Air Fleet Commander Under Jonathan Forfeits N510 Million 'Corrupt' Funds

12 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

A former commander of the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) has temporarily forfeited N510 million to the federal government.

Uko Obong, an air vice marshal, headed the PAF between 2013 and 2015, mainly during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The forfeiture was granted by Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, according to a statement from the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

The EFCC said its "intelligence scooped the money stashed in Sterling Bank and discreet investigation revealed it was a proceed of unlawful activities, traced to AVM Obong."

Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, May 11, 2020, ordered the interim forfeiture of N510 million, belonging to Vice Air Marshal Uko Etim Obong, in an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Commission's application for interim forfeiture was pursuant to Section 44 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

EFCC's intelligence scooped the money stashed in Sterling Bank and discreet investigation revealed it was a proceed of unlawful activities, traced to AVM Obong.

It could be recalled that AVM Obong was the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet between 2013 and 2015, and allegedly enriched himself corruptly while serving in that capacity.

The former Air Chief was alleged to have used some of his cronies and companies, such as Magnificent 5 Ventures Ltd; Tripple Kay Company Nigeria Ltd, and Elionenai International College, as conduits to drain public funds while concealing his identity.

Justice Mohammed, thereafter, granted the prayers of the EFCC and ordered the interim forfeiture of the said sum and adjourned the matter to May 26, 2020 for hearing.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

12/05/2020.

