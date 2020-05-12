Namibia: Public Transport Operators Feel COVID-19 Pinch, Temporarily Increases Fares By 15%

The Road Transportation Board of Namibia (RTBN) on Monday announced that bus and taxi fares will be increased by a maximum of 15%, in light of the substantial loss, as a result of the measures implemented to combat the COVID -19 pandemic in the country.

The increases are temporary and will cease with the end of the State of Emergency, or until full capacity loading is permitted in the country, Chairperson of RTB, Brawny Murifa said in a statement.

"All bus and taxi operators must adhere to all health measures and guidelines as adopted by the World WHO and the Ministry of Health, plus any other applicable measures, as developed from time to time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, Murifa said it is equally important, to note that every economic sector of the country is affected and this increase is to relatively cushion bus and taxi operators, against increased financial losses, which can negatively affect the provision of public transport to the citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.