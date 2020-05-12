Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Cases of Infection in Tunisia for 2nd Consecutive Day (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia recorded on Monday no infection cases with COVID-19 for the 2nd consecutive day.
According to a press release published late on Monday by the Health Ministry, out of all 448 conducted screening tests, including 60 on previously infected cases, 23 previous cases have tested positive again and no new infection cases were reported on May 11.
Therefor, the toll stands at 1,032 confirmed cases out of an overall of 33,266 conducted screening tests.
However, the number of recoveries rose to 727, 260 persons are still infected with the virus and are under health care, including only 7 hospitalised and 45 died from COVID-19 complications.
Here follows the number of infection cases in each governorate:
Governorate
No. of confirmed cases
No. of deaths
No. of recoveries
No. of still infected cases
Tunis
232
8
174
50
Ariana
99
5
81
13
Ben Arous
97
4
78
15
Manouba
40
5
20
15
Nabeul
15
1
11
3
Zaghouan
03
3
Bizerte
25
1
16
8
Béja
04
3
1
Jendouba
01
1
Le Kef
08
1
4
3
Siliana
04
1
3
Sousse
84
7
66
11
Monastir
40
36
4
Mahdia
17
1
14
2
Sfax
36
5
21
10
Kairouan
08
4
4
Kasserine
08
8
Sidi Bouzid
06
1
5
Gabès
23
15
8
Médenine
90
5
63
22
Tataouine
36
1
26
9
Gafsa
45
22
23
Tozeur
05
5
Kébili
106
50
56
Total
1032
45
727
260