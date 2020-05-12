Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Cases of Infection in Tunisia for 2nd Consecutive Day (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia recorded on Monday no infection cases with COVID-19 for the 2nd consecutive day.

According to a press release published late on Monday by the Health Ministry, out of all 448 conducted screening tests, including 60 on previously infected cases, 23 previous cases have tested positive again and no new infection cases were reported on May 11.

Therefor, the toll stands at 1,032 confirmed cases out of an overall of 33,266 conducted screening tests.

However, the number of recoveries rose to 727, 260 persons are still infected with the virus and are under health care, including only 7 hospitalised and 45 died from COVID-19 complications.

Here follows the number of infection cases in each governorate:

Governorate

No. of confirmed cases

No. of deaths

No. of recoveries

No. of still infected cases

Tunis

232

8

174

50

Ariana

99

5

81

13

Ben Arous

97

4

78

15

Manouba

40

5

20

15

Nabeul

15

1

11

3

Zaghouan

03

3

Bizerte

25

1

16

8

Béja

04

3

1

Jendouba

01

1

Le Kef

08

1

4

3

Siliana

04

1

3

Sousse

84

7

66

11

Monastir

40

36

4

Mahdia

17

1

14

2

Sfax

36

5

21

10

Kairouan

08

4

4

Kasserine

08

8

Sidi Bouzid

06

1

5

Gabès

23

15

8

Médenine

90

5

63

22

Tataouine

36

1

26

9

Gafsa

45

22

23

Tozeur

05

5

Kébili

106

50

56

Total

1032

45

727

260