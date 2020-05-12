Botswana: Crocodile Spotted in Chobe River

12 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Kasane — Kachikau Station Commander, Superintendent Situme Budani has warned residents of villages along the Chobe River to be vigilant following reports that crocodiles have been spotted along the banks of the river recently.

In an interview, Superintendent Budani said some crocodiles were spotted at Muchenje extension ward near Mabele and at the old police camp between Mabele and Kavimba.

Superintendent Budani said a police officer based in Kavimba reported seeing a crocodile on the banks of the Chobe River on May 10.

He said in another incident the owner of a campsite also reported to have spotted one.

Superintendent Budani stressed that residents should always be vigilant near the river or when watering their livestock.

The police chief said efforts were underway to ensure that lives were saved, adding that police in Kachikau have started warning residents through a public address system.

Superintendent Budani said although the river was important to the livelihoods of all who lived on its banks, it should be noted that it has its own disadvantages such as causing death.

"The river brings with it crocodiles, hippopotamuses, venomous snakes, while some people have drown," he added.

He said children were more vulnerable in water and urged elders and law enforcement officers to ensure that they kept an eye on developments.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.