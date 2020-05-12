Botswana: Crocodile Spotted in Chobe River

Kasane — Kachikau Station Commander, Superintendent Situme Budani has warned residents of villages along the Chobe River to be vigilant following reports that crocodiles have been spotted along the banks of the river recently.

In an interview, Superintendent Budani said some crocodiles were spotted at Muchenje extension ward near Mabele and at the old police camp between Mabele and Kavimba.

Superintendent Budani said a police officer based in Kavimba reported seeing a crocodile on the banks of the Chobe River on May 10.

He said in another incident the owner of a campsite also reported to have spotted one.

Superintendent Budani stressed that residents should always be vigilant near the river or when watering their livestock.

The police chief said efforts were underway to ensure that lives were saved, adding that police in Kachikau have started warning residents through a public address system.

Superintendent Budani said although the river was important to the livelihoods of all who lived on its banks, it should be noted that it has its own disadvantages such as causing death.

"The river brings with it crocodiles, hippopotamuses, venomous snakes, while some people have drown," he added.

He said children were more vulnerable in water and urged elders and law enforcement officers to ensure that they kept an eye on developments.

Source: BOPA