South Africa: Long-Delayed Qatar Repatriation Flight Finally Cleared

After endless delays, Pretoria has finally cleared the next Qatar Airways repatriation flight for landing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Flight QR 1363 is now set to take off from Doha and bring hundreds of stranded South Africans home. The weary travellers, who had been left stranded abroad for even longer by the abrupt cancellation of five Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Johannesburg last week, got their first good news in a long while on Monday. Pretoria approved the airline's first new flight for landing on Tuesday, May 12.

Natjoints, the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure which is managing the day to day implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown measures, approved the May 12 flight only on Monday. That sent many South Africans abroad scurrying to catch connecting flights to Doha.

However, Natjoints did not approve four more flights which Qatar Airways had scheduled to bring South Africans home and repatriate foreigners on their return flights. These flights are scheduled for 16, 20, 24 and 28 May.

Official sources said Natjoints would consider these flights on Tuesday.

The constant postponement of these repatriation flights has caused enormous inconvenience and stress to hundreds of South Africans still stranded...