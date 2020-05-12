Uganda: Ldu Recruit Shoots Man Dead, Injures Another in Curfew Operation

Unnamed Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel on Sunday shot dead one person and injured another critically in a night operation in Kween District.

Police identified the deceased as Alfred Mwanga, 46, a resident of Kapkwata village in Kapkwata Sub County while the injured was identified as David Denis Chemusto, 30, a resident of Kamunjan village in the same Sub County.

Mr Chemusto is hospitalised at Kapchorwa General Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday night in Kapkwata village when LDUs who were enforcing curfew. They allegedly found the deceased and twelve others playing cards at his residence at around 11pm.

"The LDUs tried to arrest the group but Mwanga put up resistance and tried to hack the LDUs with a machete prompting them to open fire on him. One bullet hit Mwanga and injured Chemusto as well," Mr Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, said.

He added that the LDU whose name has been withheld was picked by police and handed over to UPDF 3rd Division to answer murder charges.

Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson said that they are investigating circumstances, under which the LDU shot at citizens, saying he will appear in the court martial when investigations are complete.

The deceased's body was taken to Kapchorwa General Hospital for postmortem.