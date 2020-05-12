Uganda: COVID-19 - Nurses Threaten to Lay Down Tools Over Lack of Protective Gear

12 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Philip Wafula

Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) officials in Jinja District have given authorities three days to provide them with protective gear or else they lay down their tools.

President Museveni, in his recently televised address to the nation, made it mandatory for everyone leaving their homes to don a face mask as a way of combating the spread of Covid-19 in Uganda.

Mr Stephen Amukun, the UNMU Jinja Branch Chairperson, on Monday said their decision comes after the National Medical Stores (NMS) last week supplied drugs for two cycles and left out face masks.

"Nurses at health centres haven't received a single mask yet President Museveni said putting on masks is mandatory to everyone and we are no exception," he said.

In his May 11 letter to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), a copy of which was seen by this reporter, Mr Amukun points out lack of goggles for midwives conducting delivery, inadequate gloves and inadequate transport as some of the challenges faced by the health workers during this period.

"The resolution of the nurses and midwives for the above stated challenges, especially the masks and goggles for midwives, is to continue working for the next 72 hours, failure of which will result into laying down of tools," the letter reads in part.

Mr Amukun adds that he's only exercising article 7(d) of the UNMU Constitution (2018) which gives him mandate to defend the jobs of all its members, protect their rights to work in a safe and healthy working environment.

"Were not fighting anybody but this is our right to claim what we consider ours. If we were going to strike because we want money or salary, that would be another issue; but we are very specific our matter is about protection, that is ideal," he explained.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has widely explained that the issues of all health workers, including working equipment and salaries, will be handled.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.