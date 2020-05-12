South Africa: Alleged Western Cape Gang Leader, Son Wounded in Apparent Hit - Report

Ernie "Lastag" Solomon, the alleged leader of the Terrible Josters gang, as well as his son, Carlo Solomon, were wounded in an alleged assassination attempt at Club Octopus in Hawston in the Western Cape on Monday evening, Netwerk24 reported.

A police source told Netwerk24 that Ernie sustained five gunshot wounds and Carlo three.

Both were reportedly taken to the Mediclinic hospital in Hermanus for treatment. Jonathan "Blikke" Thomas, who was reportedly with them, was shot dead.

Club Octopus is reportedly widely regarded as the Terrible Josters' headquarters in Hawston.

Sources told Netwerk24 that the attack could be related to the failed assassination attempt on 15 March on Horatio "Voudie" Solomon, 30.

Horatio's 13-year-old daughter was seriously wounded and she died in hospital the next day. At the time, it was alleged that the attack on Horatio was planned by Ernie Solomon.

Tygerburger reported at the time that 21 shots were fired in short succession at Horatio and his daughter.

Horatio, Ernie's nephew, is alleged to be the leader of the Terrible Josters in Delft, Wesbank, Elsies River and Kleinmond. He was reportedly shot in the head and chest, but survived.

Captain Andrè Traut, Western Cape police spokesperson, told News24: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed [on Monday] night at 19:15 in Beach Road, Hawston, Hermanus.

"During the same incident, two men aged 62 and 36 sustained gunshot wounds and were admitted to hospital for treatment. This office is not in a position to disclose the identities of the victims. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and suspects are yet to be arrested."

*This story has been updated.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Source: News24