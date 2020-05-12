South Africa: Alleged Western Cape Gang Leader, Son Wounded in Apparent Hit - Report

12 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Ernie "Lastag" Solomon, the alleged leader of the Terrible Josters gang, as well as his son, Carlo Solomon, were wounded in an alleged assassination attempt at Club Octopus in Hawston in the Western Cape on Monday evening, Netwerk24 reported.

A police source told Netwerk24 that Ernie sustained five gunshot wounds and Carlo three.

Both were reportedly taken to the Mediclinic hospital in Hermanus for treatment. Jonathan "Blikke" Thomas, who was reportedly with them, was shot dead.

Club Octopus is reportedly widely regarded as the Terrible Josters' headquarters in Hawston.

Sources told Netwerk24 that the attack could be related to the failed assassination attempt on 15 March on Horatio "Voudie" Solomon, 30.

Horatio's 13-year-old daughter was seriously wounded and she died in hospital the next day. At the time, it was alleged that the attack on Horatio was planned by Ernie Solomon.

Tygerburger reported at the time that 21 shots were fired in short succession at Horatio and his daughter.

Horatio, Ernie's nephew, is alleged to be the leader of the Terrible Josters in Delft, Wesbank, Elsies River and Kleinmond. He was reportedly shot in the head and chest, but survived.

Captain Andrè Traut, Western Cape police spokesperson, told News24: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed [on Monday] night at 19:15 in Beach Road, Hawston, Hermanus.

"During the same incident, two men aged 62 and 36 sustained gunshot wounds and were admitted to hospital for treatment. This office is not in a position to disclose the identities of the victims. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and suspects are yet to be arrested."

*This story has been updated.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.