South Africa: 'Nothing Good Comes From Alcohol' - Cele Says Booze Central in Death of KZN Teen 'Bobo'

Police Minister Bheki Cele has again expressed his disdain for liquor, this time saying that it was at the centre of the death of KwaZulu-Natal teenager Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu.

"There are people that have been arrested since the case is still in court. The crime scene again is an alcohol space and outlet," he said on Tuesday.

He said resources should be concentrated on battling Covid-19, "but here we are again dealing with the alcohol".

Cele was speaking at Mbuthu's's home in Hambanathi, Tongaat, where family and community members gathered to offer support to the family and catch a glimpse of the minister.

He used the platform to criticise alcohol and how it was central to to the teen's death.

Mbuthu's remains were found on Friday, inside a bag filled with bricks which was dumped in the Wewe River on the outskirts of Tongaat, north of Durban.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at the well-known Magagula Lounge in Hambanathi and stemmed from accusations of alcohol theft.

Seven people were arrested over the weekend, and police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said detectives were investigating the case. Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, Malusi Mthembu, 27, are the six who appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the matter.

'Nothing good comes from alcohol'

Cele said no one had become successful from drinking liquor.

"Nothing good comes from alcohol. As I am standing here, I have never seen one person that has made it in life because alcohol made them what they are. All I have seen are scenes like this [Mbuthu's death]."

He said that he hoped the tavern where Mbethu was allegedly killed would remain out of bounds - this after the community torched it.

"We will discuss the alcohol matter, but for now, that tavern is a crime scene and I hope no one gives it another opportunity [to open or be attacked].

"We do have a problem with liquor outlets and liquor itself."

Speaking on his discussions with Mbethu's family, he said they were unhappy with how police had handled the matter.

"The family is on the downside, but they think police at station level could have done better. We will take the matter forward and hope every matter will be resolved at the end of the day."

Community Policing Forum member Vincent Shandu said they wanted a complete overhaul of the station.

"We have a situation where our police officers are not doing there work. We have about five or six cases where people were killed and nothing happened."

He said the community frustration was very high.

"We have come to a point where we are saying no, no more. We don't want this police station. We want all of them, right from the top to the bottom, we want new officers."

Source: News24