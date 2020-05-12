South Africa: Hunger and Starvation in Durban

analysis

Allegations are flying thick and fast as some desperate eThekwini residents wait for the delivery of food parcels, one of the brutal consequences of government's draconian and extended Covid-19 lockdown.

Hunger -- and more particularly the very real fear of starvation -- has roused already elevated suspicions in some of the province's rural areas, where peering through a curtain at midnight and seeing "food being delivered at that time" has led to allegations of theft and mismanagement of the parcels by councillors.

What the lockdown has revealed is that it is ordinary citizens who are stepping up to place food on the plates of the province's distressed.

And allegations about councillors who milk the lockdown to ensure they are able to "buy support" for next year's local government elections in order to keep their seats. But just how deep and real this problem is, is difficult to uncover. Even the South African Police Services couldn't provide clarity.

Unable to walk, KwaMashu resident Michael Ndlela lives on the streets of Durban, foraging for scraps. His life has changed little since the lockdown. (Photo supplied)

Nevertheless, perceived or real, over the course of the weekend and into Monday, Daily Maverick received several...