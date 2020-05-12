South Africa: Basic Education to Give an Update On School Reopening

12 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will this week announce the department's preparations with regards to the reopening of schools.

At Thursday's media briefing, the Minister is expected to provide details that include the final dates and detailed plans, for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

The scheduled briefing follows a series of meetings the Minister held with stakeholders in the basic education sector on Monday.

The purpose of the meetings were to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

"These consultative sessions happened ahead of the Minister's return to the National Coronavirus Command Council set to take place on Tuesday, May 12. Cabinet is also scheduled to sit on Wednesday where it is expected that the Recovery Plan of the Education Sector will also be discussed," said the Basic Education department.

The first meeting held was that of the Council of Education Ministers (Ministers and MECs).

This was followed by another meeting with the leadership of teacher unions. The last session was held with the School Governing Body Associations and the South African Principals Association.

"The Minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of teachers and learner and all employees is paramount in all the decisions that are taken," said the department on Monday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.