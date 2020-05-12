South Africa: Trapped House Breaker Appear in Court

press release

A 39-year-old, Lesego Tau, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 May 2020, for housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown crime. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 15 May 2020 for a formal bail application.

The accused's court appearance stems from his arrest on Saturday, 09 May 2020 in the early hours of the morning. Tau was allegedly caught by the home owner after he got stuck while entering the house through a window in Alabama outside Klerksdorp. It is alleged that the home owner who went to bed at about 22:00 on Friday, 08 May 2020, was awaken by a strange noise and went to investigate. She allegedly found Tau, stuck in the window and screaming for help. The police were ultimately summoned and arrested the suspect.

In another unrelated incident, police in Leeudoringstad arrested four suspects for housebreaking and theft as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm. The arrests came after the police followed-up on information received from the community about a suspicious vehicle driving around in Kgakala Section on Wednesday, 06 May 2020. The vehicle was subsequently spotted and pulled over by the police. During the search, the police found properties stolen earlier on the same day at a farm (see attached picture). Furthermore, they found a 9mm pistol. Further investigation revealed that the pistol was stolen in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, during a business robbery in which one suspect was arrested while the others fled the scene.

Molawa Motsamai (48), Vukani Mbongeni (36), Wiseman Moyo (48) and Solly Lithibe (35 years) appeared in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court on Friday, 08 May 2020. They were denied bail and will be remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Friday, 15 May 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrests and confiscation of goods including the firearm. He also thanked members of the community for their assistance in providing vital information which led to the arrests.