South Africa: Five Clear Markers for the ANC On the Road to Recovery

analysis

While the government can slip and slide, nudge and wink, smile and chuckle, and talk in vague terms about 'radical economic transformation' and positioning the country for recovery, the room for manoeuvre has shrunk, forever.

It is astounding how quickly things become political, even global pandemics. It's difficult to question the sensibility of the nature and duration of the government's lockdown without being accused of being like Donald Trump, or the grim alternatives of Italy or the United Kingdom being thrown in your direction. Likewise, criticism of the government's regulatory flik-flak on cigarettes risks censure of the Presidency, or if you are an eNCA newsreader, the humiliation of a grovelling apology.

Instead of being provided pandemic modelling data to interrogate or a detailed narrative for our post-Covid economy with which to engage, we are fed the ever-changing decisions of the opaque "collective" which we are implored not to criticise.

None of this is new, or unpredictable. Joseph McCarthy preferred to view everything in a Manichean world of communist and non-communist, where the value and voice of what you did or said was determined by your political species. Smear, self-censorship and scant regard for evidence ruled. Such practices conveniently lend...