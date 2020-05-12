Africa: Scientists May Have Found a New Coronavirus Lurking in Wildlife - Key Takeaways

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Worm-like creatures from a remote Bornean rainforest could be opening doors to a 'rogues' gallery' of viral discoveries.

Key takeaways: initial findings

Leeches hunt down trove of pathogens in preliminary study, adding to knowledge of virus "zoo" in "understudied wildlife";

First study using leeches to find unknown viruses, scientists claim;

Discoveries may include new coronavirus genus; more work is needed;

Viruses may have jumped species;

Sambar deer, popular as bushmeat and trophies, may be coronavirus host;

All mammal hosts isolated by study are eaten as Asian bushmeat;

Study trekked as far afield as Bornean, Serengeti and Mongolian wildernesses;

Coronavirus related to common cold was found in sambar before; exotic deer may be vulnerable to coronavirus in cattle/local wildlife - peer-review;

"Tens of thousands of unknown coronaviruses" could be living in wildlife, but few can infect humans; and

Wildlife viruses precede humans; habitat destruction/trade cause pandemics.

Read the full story by clicking bellow, or continue reading this digest:

With a little help from leeches, scientists may have found a coronavirus they don't know. But does it matter?

A small army of blood-sucking leeches from Malaysian Borneo have hunted down a trove of novel pathogens, a preliminary scientific paper...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

