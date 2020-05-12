South Africa: Parliament Calls for More Visibility Within Housing Sector

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has recommended to the National Housing Finance Corporation to improve its visibility within the housing sector to meet its mandate of transformation.

The entities supporting the work of the Department of Human Settlements briefed the committee yesterday on their budgets, and annual performance plans for 2021 financial year. The entities were: National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC); Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB); and Community Schemes Ombud Service.

The committee told the entities that there is currently an existence of a contradictory and unfortunate reality that that the people, especially those that are supposed to be assisted by the entity are unaware about its existence. This, the committee said, renders the objectives for which the entity exists mythical.

The committee had highlighted that the department should improve its performance of the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) which will be an enabler for the missing middle to access housing opportunities. "The NHFC is the right developmental vehicle to ensure that the department doesn't return back to the national fiscus for resources that could have benefited the people. We are looking forward to increased interventions especially for the missing middle group," said Ms Machwene Semenya, the Chairperson of the committee.

The intention to utilise blended financing to fund the programmes of the entity, and especially because of its intention to lower the interest rates as compared to banks is welcomed.

Meanwhile, the committee has commended the Estate Agency Affairs Board for plans to improve the stipends given to learners under the "One Learner One Estate programme" as the R2500 that was given previously and that was untenable. The committee continues to support the programme as it considers it as an effective tool towards a transformed professional and well-regulated real estate sector.

The committee notes that the 2020/25 Medium Term Strategic Framework will provide the EAAB with an increased mandate since the signing of the Property Practitioners Act which was signed into law by the President on 3 October 2019.

"The signing of this Act places an additional responsibility to devise strategies for economic inclusion of previously disadvantaged persons in the property sector as well as increasing the mechanisms of sustainability for black agencies to continue operating in the sector to enhance transformation," Ms Semenya said.

Regarding the Community Schemes Ombud Services, the committee has emphasised the consumer education regarding roles and responsibilities of parties in Community Schemes, and dispute resolution must be strengthened as this will create well governed, harmonious, empowered, and transformed Community Schemes that will contribute to spatial justice, socio-economic transformation, and in the creation of liveable neighbourhoods.

The committee will monitor the implementation of the APPs and the strategic impact the agencies make on the lives of South Africans.